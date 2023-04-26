Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +100 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 8 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won eight of the 16 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 7-7 (50%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 54.5% chance to win.

Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 4-3 3-4 8-7 7-8 4-3

