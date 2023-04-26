Mariners vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Brandon Marsh and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the second of a three-game series, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +100 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.
Mariners vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won eight of the 16 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 7-7 (50%).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Mariners a 54.5% chance to win.
- Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 12 times this season for a 12-10-1 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have had a spread set for only one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|4-3
|3-4
|8-7
|7-8
|4-3
