Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 20th in MLB play with 24 home runs. They average one per game.

Seattle is 20th in MLB, slugging .382.

The Mariners have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.225).

Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 103 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the 10th-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.245).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday, April 19 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gilbert will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Marco Gonzales Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies - Away Logan Gilbert Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies - Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Flexen Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert Mason Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.