On Wednesday, April 26 at 6:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (11-12) visit the Philadelphia Phillies (11-13) at Citizens Bank Park. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while Taijuan Walker will take the hill for the Phillies.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Phillies +100 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 3.57 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (2-1, 3.80 ERA)

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mariners went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Phillies have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win two times (25%) in those contests.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

