Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bjorkstrand available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 15:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In 18 of 81 games this season Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 37 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bjorkstrand's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.2% chance of Bjorkstrand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 81 Games 9 45 Points 4 20 Goals 1 25 Assists 3

