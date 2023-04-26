Stephen Curry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Warriors vs. Kings - April 26
The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Curry's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|32.5
|29.4
|30.4
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.1
|5.0
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.1
|PRA
|43.5
|41.8
|40.5
|PR
|--
|35.5
|35.4
|3PM
|4.5
|4.9
|5.1
Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings
- Curry is responsible for taking 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.2 per game.
- He's knocked down 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.
- The Kings give up 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.
- Giving up 42.2 rebounds per game, the Kings are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 26.7 per game.
- The Kings give up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the league.
Stephen Curry vs. the Kings
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/23/2023
|43
|32
|5
|4
|5
|0
|1
|4/20/2023
|37
|36
|6
|3
|6
|1
|2
|4/17/2023
|41
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4/15/2023
|37
|30
|6
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4/7/2023
|33
|25
|7
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11/13/2022
|37
|27
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11/7/2022
|38
|47
|8
|8
|7
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|31
|33
|5
|2
|7
|0
|1
