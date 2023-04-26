Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Teoscar Hernandez (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .244.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (15 of 23), with multiple hits seven times (30.4%).
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in nine games this year (39.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (17.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this season (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|7
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Walker (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
