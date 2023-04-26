On Wednesday, Ty France (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.
  • France has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • France has driven home a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least once 14 times this season (60.9%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 7
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.78).
  • The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Walker (2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
