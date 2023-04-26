On Wednesday, Ty France (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .411, fueled by 10 extra-base hits.

France has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 23 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 23 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

France has driven home a run in 10 games this season (43.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 14 times this season (60.9%), including three games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 7 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings