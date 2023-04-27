The Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners will meet on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET, with Brandon Marsh and Jarred Kelenic among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 26 home runs.

Seattle is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 108 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Mariners rank 18th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.0) in the majors this season.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Mariners rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.259 WHIP this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (2-1) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Kirby has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Marco Gonzales Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Logan Gilbert Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies - Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Flexen Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.