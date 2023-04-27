When the Philadelphia Phillies (12-13) and Seattle Mariners (11-13) square of in the series rubber match at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, April 27, Matt Strahm will get the call for the Phillies, while the Mariners will send George Kirby to the mound. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Phillies have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. An 8-run total has been set in the contest.

Mariners vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Strahm - PHI (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (2-1, 3.57 ERA)

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 16 games this season and won nine (56.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 9-7 (56.2%).

Philadelphia has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 6-2 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win three times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

