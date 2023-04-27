Player prop betting options for Nicholas Castellanos, Ty France and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Seattle Mariners matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, starting at 1:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

France Stats

France has nine doubles, a home run, nine walks and 15 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .266/.352/.394 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has seven doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI (25 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .325/.376/.688 so far this season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 21 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has collected 32 hits with 10 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He's slashing .333/.396/.531 so far this year.

Castellanos has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Apr. 26 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 3-for-4 2 2 2 10 vs. Rockies Apr. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Brandon Marsh Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Marsh Stats

Brandon Marsh has six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (26 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .351/.435/.703 on the season.

Marsh takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Marsh Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 23 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

