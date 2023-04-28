On Friday, A.J. Pollock (.088 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .122 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pollock has had a base hit in five of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings