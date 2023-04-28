The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes meet Friday for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are up 3-2 in the series.

You can see the Hurricanes-Islanders matchup on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/25/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 3-2 NYI 4/23/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-2 CAR 4/21/2023 Islanders Hurricanes 5-1 NYI 4/19/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 4-3 (F/OT) CAR 4/17/2023 Hurricanes Islanders 2-1 CAR

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 217 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Islanders rank 22nd in the league with 242 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals over that span.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brock Nelson 82 36 39 75 40 48 47.2% Bo Horvat 79 38 32 70 37 38 56.9% Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6% Anders Lee 82 28 22 50 35 25 54% Noah Dobson 78 13 36 49 49 39 -

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes give up 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 29 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players