The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic (.588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .671, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Kelenic has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 30.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 8% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this year (52.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (44.4%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

