Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Eberle's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Eberle has scored a goal in a game 19 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 45 of 82 games this season, Eberle has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

In 34 of 82 games this season, Eberle has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Eberle has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eberle has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eberle Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 223 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 82 Games 11 63 Points 7 20 Goals 3 43 Assists 4

