Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Phillies.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .153 with a double and seven walks.
- Wong has gotten a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Manoah (1-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
