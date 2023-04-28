After going 1-for-2 with a double in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:07 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Phillies.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .153 with a double and seven walks.
  • Wong has gotten a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 19 games this season.
  • Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In eight of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Manoah (1-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 5.13 ERA ranks 65th, 1.557 WHIP ranks 74th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
