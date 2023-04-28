Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, April 28 features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are up 3-2.

Watch ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet to take in the action as the Avalanche and Kraken meet.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players