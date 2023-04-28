How to Watch the Kraken vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, April 28 features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are up 3-2.
Watch ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet to take in the action as the Avalanche and Kraken meet.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/26/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 SEA
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
