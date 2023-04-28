Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken Friday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken hold a 3-2 edge in the series. Bookmakers favor the Avalanche in this decisive matchup, assigning them -155 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+135).
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 21 of the 47 games, or 44.7%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 14-8 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
