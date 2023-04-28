The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken Friday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken hold a 3-2 edge in the series. Bookmakers favor the Avalanche in this decisive matchup, assigning them -155 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+135).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-155) Kraken (+135) -

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 21 of the 47 games, or 44.7%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 14-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.

During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

