Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (16-9) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (11-14) at 7:07 PM (on April 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Blue Jays will look to Alek Manoah (1-1) against the Mariners and Luis Castillo (2-0).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Mariners have not covered the runline in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Mariners have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 3-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (108 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.76 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule