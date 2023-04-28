Alek Manoah takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at Rogers Centre against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win three times (37.5%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 3-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Seattle have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 13 of 25 chances this season.

The Mariners have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 4-5 3-5 8-8 7-9 4-4

