On Friday, April 28, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (16-9) host Jarred Kelenic's Seattle Mariners (11-14) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (-110). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (1-1, 5.13 ERA) vs Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.52 ERA)

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 10 out of the 14 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Blue Jays have an 11-5 record (winning 68.8% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Blue Jays went 4-1 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +500 - 3rd

