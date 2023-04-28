Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 28 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .224.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In five games this year, he has homered (20.0%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Hernandez has an RBI in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.13), 74th in WHIP (1.557), and 62nd in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.