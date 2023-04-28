Ty France -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 28 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .381 this season.

France has picked up a hit in 17 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

France has had an RBI in 10 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

