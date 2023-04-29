J.P. Crawford -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 19 hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 99th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 26 games this season, with at least two hits in 19.2% of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (15.4%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (42.3%), including three multi-run games (11.5%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 10
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 31 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
