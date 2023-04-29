Kolten Wong -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .145 with a double and eight walks.
  • This year, Wong has posted at least one hit in six of 20 games (30.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 20 games this year.
  • Wong has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.84 ERA ranks 24th, 1.011 WHIP ranks 17th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fifth.
