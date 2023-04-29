Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (17-9) and the Seattle Mariners (11-15) at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. Game time is at 3:07 PM on April 29.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (2-2, 2.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Chris Flexen (0-4, 8.86 ERA).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given Seattle the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +200 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (110 total), Seattle is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule