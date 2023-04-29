The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic hit the field against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 27 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 78 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 21st in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .221 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 21st in the majors with 110 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Mariners rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of 1.237 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Chris Flexen (0-4) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Flexen has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Marco Gonzales Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Logan Gilbert Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Flexen Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Adam Oller 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo JP Sears 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Chris Flexen Cristian Javier

