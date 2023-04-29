Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Crypto.com Arena features the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings squaring off at 10:00 PM on Saturday, April 29 ET, broadcast on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Oilers are up 3-2. The Kings have +145 moneyline odds against the favorite Oilers (-170).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Oilers vs. Kings Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+145)

Kings (+145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.9

6.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.2)

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 50-23-9 record overall, with a 6-11-17 record in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 32 games Edmonton has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 16-9-7 record (good for 39 points).

In the four games this season the Oilers scored just one goal, they finished 0-3-1.

Edmonton has taken nine points from the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (3-9-3 record).

The Oilers have scored more than two goals in 66 games (50-9-7, 107 points).

In the 36 games when Edmonton has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 46 points after finishing 21-11-4.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Edmonton is 34-10-4 (72 points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents 38 times, and went 18-13-7 (43 points).

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have posted a record of 12-11-23 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 47-25-10.

Los Angeles has earned 42 points (17-6-8) in its 31 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games this season when the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (1-6-3).

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-9-3) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kings have scored three or more goals in 57 games, earning 93 points from those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 15-12-3 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 36-19-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 21 games, going 9-7-5 to register 23 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Oilers vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

