On Saturday, Sam Haggerty (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty has two walks while hitting .118.
  • Twice in nine games this year, Haggerty has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7).
