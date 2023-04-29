On Saturday, Sam Haggerty (on the back of going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty has two walks while hitting .118.

Twice in nine games this year, Haggerty has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Haggerty has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

