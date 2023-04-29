Teoscar Hernandez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .216.

Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).

Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (19.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

