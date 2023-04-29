Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .216.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this season (15 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).
- Looking at the 26 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (19.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with two or more RBI four times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 26 games (26.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.84 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7).
