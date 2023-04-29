Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Tom Murphy -- 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 29 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .138 with two doubles.
- In three of nine games this year, Murphy has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his nine games this season.
- Murphy has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.93 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (31 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.84 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (2.84), 17th in WHIP (1.011), and fifth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
