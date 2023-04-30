The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .118 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pollock has picked up a hit in five games this season (29.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season (17.6%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

