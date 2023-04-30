The Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 30, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3. Oddsmakers give the Avalanche -210 odds on the moneyline in this decisive matchup against the Kraken (+180).

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to bring home the victory in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-210)

Avalanche (-210) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.5)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 10-8-18 in games that have required OT this season.

Seattle has earned 40 points (18-8-4) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-10-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 59 games, earning 100 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 12-13-3 to register 27 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

