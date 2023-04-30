Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena on Sunday, April 30 showcases the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is knotted up 3-3. Oddsmakers give the Avalanche -210 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup against the Kraken (+180).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-210)

Avalanche (-210) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche (51-24-7 overall) have a 15-8-23 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Colorado has 39 points (17-9-5) in the 31 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has scored a pair of goals in 16 games this season (3-11-2 record, eight points).

The Avalanche have scored at least three goals 60 times, and are 48-9-3 in those games (to register 99 points).

In the 36 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 23-10-3 record (49 points).

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 34-12-4 (72 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 34 times, and went 17-14-3 (37 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 10-8-18 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 46-28-8.

Seattle has earned 40 points (18-8-4) in its 30 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has four points (1-10-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 59 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (48-7-4).

This season, Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 12-13-3 to register 27 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

