After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Chris Bassitt) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .220 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (21.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (39.1%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (21.7%) he had two or more.

In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

