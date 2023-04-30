Jaden Schwartz Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Avalanche - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Jaden Schwartz will be in action Sunday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Schwartz intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Jaden Schwartz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)
Schwartz Season Stats Insights
- In 71 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.
- In 20 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Schwartz has a point in 34 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- Schwartz has an assist in 20 of 71 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- The implied probability is 50% that Schwartz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.
Schwartz Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+51) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|71
|Games
|11
|40
|Points
|9
|21
|Goals
|3
|19
|Assists
|6
