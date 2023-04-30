Jaden Schwartz will be in action Sunday when his Seattle Kraken meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Schwartz intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus of -17, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

In 20 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Schwartz has a point in 34 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Schwartz has an assist in 20 of 71 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Schwartz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+51) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado 71 Games 11 40 Points 9 21 Goals 3 19 Assists 6

