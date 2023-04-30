On Sunday the Seattle Kraken go on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/28/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL 4/26/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that time.

