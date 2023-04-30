The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Danny Jansen and the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+145). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -175 +145 9 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Mariners have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time. For three consecutive games, Seattle and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.5 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with three wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 27 games with a total this season.

The Mariners have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 4-7 3-6 8-9 7-11 4-4

