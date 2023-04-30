Mariners vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Danny Jansen and the Toronto Blue Jays, on Sunday at Rogers Centre.
The Blue Jays are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mariners (+145). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Blue Jays
|-175
|+145
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-4.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Mariners have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time. For three consecutive games, Seattle and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.5 runs.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have come away with three wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Seattle has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 13 of its 27 games with a total this season.
- The Mariners have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-9
|4-7
|3-6
|8-9
|7-11
|4-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.