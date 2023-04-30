Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays meet J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 27 home runs.

Seattle ranks 23rd in the majors with a .367 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .219.

Seattle has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 110 (4.1 per game).

The Mariners are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .294.

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Seattle has the 10th-best ERA (3.61) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined 1.212 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Gonzales has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Marco Gonzales Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Logan Gilbert Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Chris Flexen Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home - -

