Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Blue Jays on April 30, 2023
Player props are available for Matt Chapman and Jarred Kelenic, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SN1
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has 28 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .322/.375/.644 on the season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
France Stats
- Ty France has 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 10 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .248/.342/.366 on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Bassitt Stats
- The Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Bassitt has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 61st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.
Bassitt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|6.1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Astros
|Apr. 18
|6.1
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 13
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|3
|at Angels
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|2
|3
|2
|5
|5
|at Cardinals
|Apr. 2
|3.1
|10
|9
|9
|0
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Chapman Stats
- Chapman has 35 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .372/.464/.670 so far this season.
- Chapman has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .303 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .321/.397/.509 slash line so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
