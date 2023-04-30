Player props are available for Matt Chapman and Jarred Kelenic, among others, when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has 28 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .322/.375/.644 on the season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 10 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .248/.342/.366 on the year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Bassitt Stats

The Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (3-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Bassitt has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 61st, 1.214 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 62nd.

Bassitt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 24 6.1 3 2 2 4 3 at Astros Apr. 18 6.1 3 0 0 5 1 vs. Tigers Apr. 13 6.0 4 2 2 7 3 at Angels Apr. 7 6.0 2 3 2 5 5 at Cardinals Apr. 2 3.1 10 9 9 0 0

Matt Chapman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Chapman Stats

Chapman has 35 hits with 13 doubles, five home runs, 15 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .372/.464/.670 so far this season.

Chapman has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .303 with five doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI.

Chapman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .321/.397/.509 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Apr. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 26 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1

