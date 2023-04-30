MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, April 30
Sunday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Braves and the Mets, who will be sending Spencer Strider and Tylor Megill to the hill, respectively.
Read on to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for April 30.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Cubs at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (4-0) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Bryan Hoeing (0-1) when the teams face off Sunday.
|CHC: Steele
|MIA: Hoeing
|5 (30.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (3.2 IP)
|1.19
|ERA
|9.82
|8.6
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Marlins
- CHC Odds to Win: -165
- MIA Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Marlins
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Logan Allen (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Chris Sale (1-2) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|CLE: Allen
|BOS: Sale
|1 (6 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (23 IP)
|1.50
|ERA
|8.22
|12.0
|K/9
|11.7
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -135
- CLE Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (2-1) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Josiah Gray (1-4) when the teams meet Sunday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|WSH: Gray
|5 (29.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.2 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|2.93
|8.8
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Nationals
- PIT Odds to Win: -140
- WSH Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (2-0) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt (3-2) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|SEA: Gonzales
|TOR: Bassitt
|4 (21.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (28 IP)
|3.32
|ERA
|4.82
|7.1
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -175
- SEA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SN1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (1-1) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will look to Spencer Turnbull (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|BAL: Bradish
|DET: Turnbull
|3 (10 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22.1 IP)
|6.30
|ERA
|7.25
|8.1
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Tigers
- BAL Odds to Win: -150
- DET Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Strider (3-0) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Megill (3-1) when the clubs meet Sunday.
|ATL: Strider
|NYM: Megill
|5 (30 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|3.96
|14.7
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Braves at Mets
- ATL Odds to Win: -185
- NYM Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Braves at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (2-2) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (3-0) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|KC: Singer
|MIN: Gray
|5 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (29 IP)
|6.67
|ERA
|0.62
|8.0
|K/9
|10.6
Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -225
- KC Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Jose Suarez (0-1) to the hill as they face the Brewers, who will give the start to Colin Rea (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|LAA: Suarez
|MIL: Rea
|4 (16.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (15.2 IP)
|10.26
|ERA
|5.17
|6.5
|K/9
|5.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -130
- LAA Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will look to Mike Clevinger (2-2) when the teams play Sunday.
|TB: Rasmussen
|CHW: Clevinger
|5 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.1 IP)
|3.33
|ERA
|4.81
|10.3
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Rays at White Sox
- TB Odds to Win: -210
- CHW Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (3-1) when the teams play on Sunday.
|NYY: Cortes
|TEX: Pérez
|5 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (27.2 IP)
|3.49
|ERA
|2.60
|8.9
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Rangers
- NYY Odds to Win: -120
- TEX Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Austin Gomber (1-4) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|ARI: Nelson
|COL: Gomber
|5 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (21.1 IP)
|5.33
|ERA
|9.28
|5.7
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies
- ARI Odds to Win: -125
- COL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 12 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Padres Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Cobb (1-1) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (1-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|SF: Cobb
|SD: Darvish
|5 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (24 IP)
|1.91
|ERA
|3.00
|8.3
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Giants at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -150
- SF Odds to Win: +125
Live Stream Giants at Padres
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Nick Lodolo (2-1) to the mound as they face the Athletics, who will look to Ken Waldichuk (0-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CIN: Lodolo
|OAK: Waldichuk
|5 (25.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.1 IP)
|6.31
|ERA
|7.82
|13.0
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Athletics
- CIN Odds to Win: -150
- OAK Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Reds at Athletics
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jake Woodford (1-2) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will look to Noah Syndergaard (0-3) when the teams meet Sunday.
|STL: Woodford
|LAD: Syndergaard
|5 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|5.47
|ERA
|6.58
|5.8
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Bailey Falter (0-4) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Jose Urquidy (1-2) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|PHI: Falter
|HOU: Urquidy
|5 (28 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (22.1 IP)
|4.50
|ERA
|5.64
|6.1
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -150
- PHI Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Astros
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
