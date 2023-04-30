Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while hitting .208.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (25.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has an RBI in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this year (25.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (31 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bassitt (3-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.82 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
