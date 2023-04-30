On Sunday, Ty France (batting .091 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

  • France has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .248.
  • France has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • France has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (14.8%).
  • In 51.9% of his games this year (14 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 11
11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 31 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.82 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 34-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.82), 44th in WHIP (1.214), and 62nd in K/9 (6.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.