Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Vince Dunn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

  • Dunn's plus-minus this season, in 23:40 per game on the ice, is +28.
  • Dunn has a goal in 15 of 81 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
  • In 48 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.
  • Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
  • The implied probability that Dunn hits the over on his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Dunn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Dunn Stats vs. the Avalanche

  • The Avalanche have given up 223 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Colorado
81 Games 12
64 Points 4
14 Goals 1
50 Assists 3

