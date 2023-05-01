Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (214)
- The Celtics have had less success against the spread than the 76ers this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 mark of the Sixers.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 9-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 9 or more (50%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Boston does it less often (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).
Celtics Performance Insights
- It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.
- The Celtics own a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 16 treys per contest (second-best).
- Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been three-pointers (38%).
76ers Performance Insights
- Offensively, Philadelphia is the 14th-ranked team in the NBA (115.2 points per game). Defensively, it is third-best (110.9 points conceded per game).
- The 76ers are 16th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.
- Philadelphia attempts 38.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.9% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 61.1% of its shots, with 69.1% of its makes coming from there.
