A.J. Pollock -- hitting .094 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .118 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

In five of 17 games this year, Pollock has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this season.

Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings