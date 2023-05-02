Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Wennberg's props? Here is some information to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Wennberg has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -7.

Wennberg has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 21 of 82 games this season, Wennberg has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Wennberg goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 6 38 Points 4 13 Goals 0 25 Assists 4

