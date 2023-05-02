The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .233 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Raleigh has gotten a hit in 14 of 24 games this season (58.3%), including six multi-hit games (25.0%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (41.7%), Raleigh has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 24 games (45.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings