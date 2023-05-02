Jarred Kelenic -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.615) and total hits (28) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is sixth in slugging.

Kelenic has had a hit in 19 of 26 games this season (73.1%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).

He has homered in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 26), and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (46.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this year (46.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings