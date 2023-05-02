Jordan Eberle and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Eberle available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 16:41 on the ice per game.

In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Eberle has a point in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 16 of them.

Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability that Eberle hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 6 63 Points 3 20 Goals 1 43 Assists 2

