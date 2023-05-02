On Tuesday, Kolten Wong (batting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has a double and eight walks while hitting .171.

Wong has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (13.6%).

In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

