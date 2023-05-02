Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Kolten Wong (batting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has a double and eight walks while hitting .171.
- Wong has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this season (36.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (13.6%).
- In 22 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Miller (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
